July 30 The property toll claimed by a deadly
blaze near California's Big Sur coast has grown as the fire
threatened hundreds of more homes and forced several state parks
to close at the height of summer tourist season.
The so-called Soberanes Fire, burning just south of the
oceanside town of Carmel-by-the-Sea, has destroyed 57 homes and
11 outbuildings, with at least five other structures damaged by
fire, officials said Friday evening. On Thursday, the count was
41 homes and 10 outbuildings.
Firefighters have managed to save a number of large homes in
the hills above the Carmel Highlands community.
The blaze, which started last Friday, has roared through
nearly 32,000 acres (13,000 hectares) of drought-parched
chaparral, grass and timber into the Los Padres National Forest.
Containment stood at 15 percent on Friday, up from 10
percent during the previous few days, even as the overall size
of the fire zone expanded slightly, leaving 2,000 structures
threatened and about 350 people under evacuation orders.
Mountainous terrain combined with extremely hot, dry weather
conditions have hampered efforts by nearly 4,300 firefighters to
hack buffer lines through dense vegetation around the perimeter
of the blaze, officials said.
Fire managers hope steady reinforcements to their ground
crews over the past few days will help make a difference, said
Robert Fish, a battalion chief with the California Department of
Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
"The key here is high temperatures, rugged, steep terrain -
a very difficult firefight," Fish said. Much of the effort is
focused on halting the advance of flames in the direction of Big
Sur communities, he said.
The fire threat has prompted authorities to close a string
of popular California campgrounds and recreation areas along the
northern end of the Big Sur coastline, including Julia Pfeiffer
Burns State Park and Point Lobos Natural Reserve.
Highway 1, the scenic route that winds along seaside cliffs
overlooking the Pacific, remained open, though motorists were
advised to allow for traffic delays caused by fire-fighting
equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
The blaze took a deadly turn on Tuesday when a bulldozer
operator hired by property owners to help battle the flames was
killed as his tractor rolled over. It was the second California
wildfire fatality in a week.
About 300 miles (485 km) away, a 67-year-old man was found
dead in a burned-out car last Saturday after refusing to heed
evacuation orders in a separate fire that destroyed 18 homes in
a mountainous area north of Los Angeles.
That blaze, called the Sand Fire, was listed as 93 percent
contained on Friday after charring nearly 39,000 acres (15,783
hectares).
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)