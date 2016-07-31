By Michael Fiala
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif., July 31 Firefighters
were hopeful of making progress on Sunday in slowing a deadly
wildfire that has raged for 10 days near California's Big Sur
coast, destroying dozens of homes and forcing hundreds of
residents and campers to evacuate.
The so-called Soberanes Fire, which erupted on July 22 just
south of Carmel-by-the-Sea, has already scorched 38,000 acres
(15,378 hectares) of parched chaparral and timberland in and
around the Los Padres National Forest.
Officials said on Sunday that weather conditions appeared to
have turned favorable for containing the blaze, with strong
winds that had been driving the fire for days starting to abate.
"The weather is cooperating, especially in the coastal
region," said Robert Fish, spokesman for the California
Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).
Fire managers believe the calmer conditions could enable
teams to establish a wider containment area even as the fire
zone grew by several thousand acres (hectares) in the overnight
hours. As of Sunday morning, about 15 percent of the fire's
perimeter was contained, officials said.
Steep, rugged terrain, combined with extremely hot, dry
weather, is till hampering the efforts of some 5,300
firefighters, 16 helicopters, a half dozen air tankers and more
than 500 fire engines.
The cause of the blaze, which officials do not expect to
fully contain under the end of August, is under investigation.
Flames have already destroyed 57 homes and 11 outbuildings,
with at least five other structures damaged, according to the
latest tally. Another 2,000 structures were threatened, with an
estimated 350 residents displaced by evacuations, officials
said.
The fire threat has prompted authorities to close a string
of popular California campgrounds and recreation areas along the
northern end of the Big Sur coastline, including Julia Pfeiffer
Burns State Park and Point Lobos Natural Reserve.
Highway 1, the scenic route that winds along seaside cliffs
overlooking the Pacific, remained open, though motorists were
advised to allow for traffic delays caused by firefighting
equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
The blaze took a deadly turn on Tuesday when a bulldozer
operator hired by property owners to help battle the flames was
killed when his tractor rolled over. It was the second
California wildfire death in a week.
A state of emergency was declared in Monterey County when
the Soberanes Fire started.
(Writing and additional reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by
Sandra Maler)