Oct 19 A Southwest Airlines flight
turned back to Los Angeles International Airport after a fight
between two passengers late on Sunday, the airline, police and
local media reports said.
Southwest said Flight 2010 to San Francisco International
Airport returned to Los Angeles "to allow police access to the
cabin because of a rapidly escalating situation" involving
passengers who were not traveling together.
"To receive priority handling from air traffic controllers,
the captain declared an emergency, landed uneventfully, and
reached a gate where law enforcement officers met the flight,"
the airline said in a statement.
"Our initial information is that flight attendants swiftly
coordinated with pilots on the flight deck to get the aircraft
on the ground safely and quickly after a physical altercation by
one passenger against another."
The Los Angeles Times and other media reports cited
witnesses on board as saying a man and woman got into a fight
after the woman reclined her seat. The man was reportedly
sitting behind her.
In a tweet early on Monday, Los Angeles airport police said
officers responded to a call shortly before midnight reporting a
"passenger disturbance" on the Southwest flight.
NBC News quoted an FBI spokeswoman as saying that one
passenger was detained for questioning after the plane returned
to Los Angeles, but that no arrests were made.
The other 136 passengers were put on a later flight to San
Francisco, Southwest Airlines said, getting there about five
hours behind their scheduled arrival time.
Last year, there were several reports of mid-air arguments
over reclining seats causing flights to be diverted.
In one case, a 60-year-old Frenchman was subdued
by plainclothes U.S. air marshals and charged in federal court
with interfering with crew members aboard an American Airlines
flight to Paris from Miami. It was diverted to Boston.
