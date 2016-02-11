(Adds details from airline statement)
Feb 11 An American Airlines flight made an
emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport on
Thursday morning after smoke was reported in the cabin, local
media reports said.
The smoke report prompted the emergency landing, local
broadcaster Fox 11 said, adding that some passengers felt sick
and requested medical treatment.
Airline spokesman Ross Feinstein said the flight, which was
carrying 125 passengers from San Jose, California to Phoenix,
Arizona, was diverted to Los Angeles due to a "mechanical issue"
and landed safely.
He did not confirm that smoke was reported in the cabin.
Feinstein said a maintenance team was checking the aircraft,
an Airbus A319, and the airline was working to arrange
alternative travel for the passengers.
