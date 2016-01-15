By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 14 The National Football
League's decision this week to approve moving the Rams to a $1.8
billion stadium to be built in Inglewood, California, will
provide an economic boost for the city, which is reeling from
high unemployment, Moody's said.
The ratings agency said it was encouraged that the stadium
developer, Hollywood Park Land Co, had agreed to complete
stadium and related infrastructure improvements like street
upgrades at its own expense.
The unemployment rate in Inglewood, which is about 10 miles
southwest of downtown Los Angeles, is 7.5 percent - higher than
the national average of 5 percent
"The new stadium will likely inject thousands of jobs into
the local economy during the construction phase, as well as many
new jobs post-completion," Moody's said.
Inglewood will also collect a 10 percent admission tax on
tickets sold for events at the stadium as well as property taxes
on the stadium. The stadium is projected to open in 2019.
Thursday's report did not alter the city's credit rating,
which stands at A1, Moody's said.
NFL owners voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to approve the
return of the Rams to Los Angeles for the start of the 2016
season. The Rams left Los Angeles in 1995 for St. Louis.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Cooney)