By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 11 A hotly contested bill
that would impose California's first regulations on fracking and
other oil production practices passed the state Assembly on
Wednesday, despite opposition from environmentalists and oil
companies.
Fracking is the practice of injecting water, sand and
chemicals underground to crack rock formations and free up oil
and natural gas. The technology makes it possible for oil
companies to unlock California's vast Monterey Shale deposit,
which is estimated to hold 15.4 billion barrles of recoverable
oil.
Under the bill, passed by a vote of 47-17, companies would
be required to obtain permits for fracking as well as acidizing,
the use of hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals to dissolve
shale rock, which oil company executives have previously said
could be even more useful than fracking in getting at the
Monterey Shale reserves.
The bill would also require notification of neighbors,
public disclosure of the chemicals used, as well as groundwater
and air quality monitoring and an independent scientific study.
The study would evaluate potential risks such as groundwater
and surface water contamination, greenhouse gas emissions, local
air pollution, seismic impacts, and effects on wildlife, native
plants and habitat.
"There are still many unanswered questions about the use and
impacts of fracking and acidizing, and it is in the interest of
all Californians to monitor and regulate these practices," said
state Senator Fran Pavley, an Aurora Hills Democrat who wrote
the bill, SB 4. "Ultimately the oil industry, not the public,
should be held accountable for the costs of these activities."
The bill was opposed by some environmental groups, which
wanted to see an outright ban on fracking in the state.
They were especially critical of amendments added to the
bill late last week, which they said would cut some existing
requirements for environmental review.
The new language would also make it more difficult for the
governor or the oil well regulator to deny a fracking permit
request until the state finalizes fracking regulations it is
currently developing on a separate track. Those are not expected
to be completed until 2015.
"We would truly be better off passing no fracking
legislation this year than we would be if SB 4 passes in its
current form," a coalition of environmental groups including
CREDO, MoveOn.org and Friends of the Earth said last week.
It was also opposed by oil company interests in the state,
which said it could make it difficult for California to reap the
benefits offered by development of the Monterey Shale, including
thousands of new jobs, increased tax revenue, and higher incomes
for residents in one of the poorest regions in the nation.
"SB 4 could create conditions that will make it difficult to
continue to provide a reliable supply of domestic petroleum
energy for California," said Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of
the Western State Petroleum Association, which represents oil
companies in California.
The bill now goes to the California state Senate, which
passed an earlier version of the bill in late May, for a
concurrence vote. The Senate has until Friday to vote on the
bill.
If successful in the Senate, the bill will head to Governor
Jerry Brown's desk.
(Reporting By Rory Carroll; Editing by Ken Wills)