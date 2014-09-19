LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 - When Kathryn Slater-Carter learned
her family would lose $1.5 million after McDonald's Corp
did not renew the franchise agreement on one of their
restaurants in the San Francisco suburbs, she tried for a second
time to change state law to protect franchisee investments.
That renewed effort may bear some fruit. California
lawmakers in August passed the new bill she championed and
Governor Jerry Brown has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto it.
At present, California law only requires franchisors that
terminate or fail to renew a franchise agreement to offer to
repurchase a franchisee's inventory.
Among other things, the pending legislation known as SB 610
would require a franchisor that terminates an agreement without
a material breach to compensate the franchisee for the fair
value of their business, or to provide them an opportunity to
sell.
The watered-down law passed by lawmakers would not have
prevented the equity loss Slater-Carter says her family suffered
when their McDonald's restaurant in a Daly City, California,
shopping mall was forced to close, but "it's a start," she said.
The franchise agreement on her family's one remaining Daly City
restaurant expires in 2016.
A spokeswoman for McDonald's said that the mall restaurant
closed because the franchise and lease agreements each expired.
She added that the company did not play a part in that timing.
Groups representing big companies and franchisees have
clashed over the bill in what some experts say is one of
California's biggest business battles this year.
The International Franchise Association (IFA), a trade group
representing McDonald's and other well-funded franchisors, led
the opposition. They warn that the legislation could weaken a
franchisor's ability to enforce brand standards, damage
franchisee equity by protecting weak operators and result in
frivolous lawsuits.
Supporters are a coalition that includes the American
Association of Franchisees & Dealers and the Service Employees
International Union, which has backed fast-food worker protests
at franchisee-owned restaurants. They say changes are long
overdue and that other states, including Washington, have
stronger laws in place.
"It gives us a little bit of protection against termination
and retaliation," said Jaspreet Dhillon, chairman of the
California 7-Eleven Franchisee Political Action Committee. "The
bill won't solve everything, but it allows us to sleep at
night."
Franchisor 7-Eleven Inc, owned by Tokyo-based Seven & I
Holdings, in the last two years has been hit with roughly a
dozen lawsuits in which franchisees alleged that it drummed up
reasons to take away their convenience stores.
A 7-Eleven spokeswoman said those allegations are false and
that the company ends relationships with the "few franchisees
who violate the law or the franchise agreement" to protect other
franchisees, employees and customers.
A 2012 franchisee protection bill spearheaded by
Slater-Carter died in committee.
(Additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento;
Editing by Lisa Shumaker)