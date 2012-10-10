WASHINGTON Oct 10 The head of the Federal Trade
Commission said his agency is "keenly aware" of record-high gas
prices in California, and will not hesitate to pursue any
violations of antitrust and anti-manipulation laws.
Prices surged more than 50 cents a gallon last week and
wholesale premiums rose nearly a dollar after refinery mishaps
pinched supplies. They have since fallen to around
$4.65.
FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said in a statement that "the
commission is keenly aware of recent gasoline price spikes in
California."
"We are committed to ensuring competitive energy markets
through the enforcement of the antitrust laws," he said. "If we
see a violation of the laws that we enforce, we won't hesitate
to act."