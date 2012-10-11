* EIA data sheds little light on gasoline price spike
* Refiners see small dip in plant utilization
* Gasoline inventories down 231,000 barrels on West Coast
Oct 11 West Coast oil refiners saw only a small
dip in operations last week and gasoline inventories were little
changed, according to government data that shed little new light
on the unprecedented spike in California gasoline prices.
The wholesale premium for California's special type of
ultra-clean gasoline surged by more than $1 a gallon last week
to a record high, a spike traders say was triggered by a supply
squeeze caused by unexpected refinery glitches, low stockpiles
and the coming switch to winter-grade gasoline.
While so-called CARBOB premiums have tumbled this week just
as quickly as they rose, questions over what caused the abrupt
spike continue as state politicians call for a federal
investigation into possibly nefarious trading.
The Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly supply
and demand report, compiled from a legally binding survey
covering almost all West Coast refined fuel producers, provides
a partial glimpse of fundamental supply conditions in the week
to Oct. 5, which was one day after wholesale gasoline premiums
hit their peak.
It shows that refiners in the PADD 5 region, which includes
California, Washington and Oregon, as well as seven refineries
in Alaska and Hawaii, saw their total utilization rate dip by
1.2 percentage points to 83 percent. That is the lowest rate
since May, but still up from near 77 percent a year ago.
That slight drop in utilization corresponds with a glitch at
Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrels-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Torrance, California - which accounts for 4.8
percent of the West Coast's refining capacity. On Oct. 1, the
refinery suffered a blackout that traders say spooked the
market.
Exxon began restarting the refinery a day later and said
operations were restored by Friday. Further work on the
refinery's flare systems were completed on Thursday, according
to market sources, allowing the plant to reach full production.
Other parts of EIA's data, however, are harder to explain
away. The report does not break out details by state or provide
specific information on grades of gasoline under consideration.
But it shows that net production of finished motor gasoline by
refiners and blenders actually rose last week to 1.57 million
barrels-per-day, suggesting that other plants may have
compensated for any outages.
Overall, West Coast (PADD 5) gasoline stocks fell just
231,000 barrels last week to 26.4 million barrels, their lowest
since mid-August, according to the EIA, one week after the
Chevron Corp refinery in Richmond, California, lost its
main refining unit.
This could be especially misleading in the coming weeks
following California Governor Jerry Brown's decision on Sunday
to allow an immediate switch to "winter-blend" fuel.
"We have a transition to winter-blend three weeks earlier
than usual and as a consequence the EIA data is not going to be
as accurate as usual," said Joe Arsenio, Managing Director of
Arsenio Capital Management in California. "I think because of
that, comparing year-over-year or sequentially won't be too
good."
Moreover, because of California's specific fuel qualities,
gasoline produced in nearby states cannot be sold in the
state's gas stations. California refiners also export to Mexico
gasoline that does not meet the state's stringent standards,
which may have further distorted the weekly government data.
"CARBOB was tight, all other grades of gasoline were well
supplied," said one trader, who asked not to be identified.
Throughout the week, traders said the shortages were
concentrated in the Los Angeles area and seemed affect one
refiner, Tesoro Corp, which was caught in "short
squeeze" by its competitors.
"That's a weekly change in inventory and doesn't address
some physical players getting caught short that did lead prices
up," said another trader.
On Thursday, gasoline's differential in the Los Angeles
wholesale market was up 4.5 cents from Wednesday's finish.
"It's highly likely that retail prices are being held high
arbitrarily," Arsenio added.