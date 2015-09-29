By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON, Sept 29
HOUSTON, Sept 29 A flurry of gasoline import
cargoes helped push California gasoline prices down from July's
2015 highs, but the continued shutdown of a major Los
Angeles-area refinery on top of autumn planned work at other
plants could bring more spikes by Thanksgiving, experts and
traders said.
Multiple import cargoes of gasoline and gasoline components
docked in Los Angeles this month to help beef up the strained
southern California market missing about 20 percent of its
normal supply with Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrels-
per-day Torrance refinery out since mid-February.
A few more cargoes are on the way, including the STI Aqua
slated to arrive on Tuesday and the BW Shinano from the United
Kingdom on Wednesday, according to vessel tracking data
available on ThomsonReuters' Eikon.
The influx has bolstered stocks ahead of autumn maintenance,
easing Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials from July's
$1.35 premium over U.S. benchmark RBOB on the New York
Mercantile Exchange to about 30 cents over the futures price on
Tuesday.
Los Angeles-area pump prices that surpassed $4 a gallon for
the regular California-specific blend in July retreated about a
dollar.
"The armada has died down a bit, which is very normal when
the price signal drops back down," said Gordon Schremp, senior
fuels specialist at the California Energy Commission.
However, California remains short on gasoline with the
Torrance outage and demand up 2.5 percent in the first half of
2015, he said.
The nation's largest gasoline market's pump prices are
normally about 40 cents a gallon higher than the rest of the
lower 48 states, largely because of California's boutique blend
that costs more to make.
The state's average pump price is still 70 cents or more
above the national average of $2.28 a gallon - and 83 cents
higher in Los Angeles, according to AAA Fuel Gauge Report.
Traders said upcoming maintenance at several refineries,
including an 80-day shutdown of a gasoline-making fluid
catalytic cracking unit at Chevron Corp's 245,271 bpd
plant in Richmond expected to begin next month,
will again squeeze supply as imports wane and refiners draw down
stocks.
"I predict two or three spikes and retreats in autumn," a
West Coast gasoline trader said.
The November switch to winter-grade gasoline with higher
vapor pressure could mitigate spikes, Schremp said. That switch
allows refiners to blend in more butane, making more gasoline
per barrel of crude.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Chris Reese)