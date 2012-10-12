* GM voter support drops to 48.3 pct from 66.9-poll
* No vote rises 40.2 pct from 22.3
* Opponents fundraising totals $34.6 million
* GM labeling supporters raise $5.5 million
By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 An intense advertising
blitz, funded by Monsanto Co and others, has eroded
support for a California ballot proposal that would require U.S.
food makers to disclose when their products contain genetically
modified organisms.
If California voters approve the measure on Nov. 6, it would
be the first time U.S. food makers have to label products that
contain GMOs, or ingredients whose DNA has been manipulated by
scientists.
The United States does not require safety testing for GM
ingredients before they go to market. Industry says the products
are safe, but there is a fiery debate raging around the science.
Dozens of countries already have GM food labeling
requirements, with the European Union imposing mandatory
labeling in 1997. Since then, GM products and crops have
virtually disappeared from that market.
For more than a week, an opposition group funded by
Monsanto, PepsiCo Inc and others has dominated
television and radio air time with ads portraying the labeling
proposal as an arbitrary set of new rules that will spawn
frivolous lawsuits and boost food prices, positions disputed by
supporters of the proposed new measures.
Experts say the real risk is that food companies may be more
likely to stop using GMOs, than to label them.
That could disrupt U.S. food production because ingredients
like GM corn, soybeans and canola have for years been staples in
virtually every type of packaged food, from soup and tofu to
breakfast cereals and chips.
Support for the GMO labeling proposal has plummeted to 48.3
percent from 66.9 percent two weeks ago, according to an online
survey of 830 likely California voters conducted for the
California Business Roundtable and Pepperdine University's
School of Public Policy by M4 Strategies.
At the same time, the proportion of respondents likely to
vote "no" on the measure - known as Proposition 37 - jumped to
40.2 percent from 22.3 percent two weeks ago, according to the
survey results released on Thursday.
"Clearly the 'No' side has more money and the advertising is
having an effect," Michael Shires, a Pepperdine professor who
oversees the survey, told Reuters.
Funding for the effort to defeat the "Right to Know" ballot
is led by chemical giants Monsanto and DuPont, each of
which owns businesses t h at are the world's top sellers of
genetically modified seeds.
Monsanto has contributed just over $7 million to fight the
proposal, while DuPont has kicked in about $5 million. In all,
the "No on 37" camp raised a total of $34.6 million, according
to filings with the California Secretary of State.
"Yes on 37" supporters, led by the Organic Consumers
Association and Joseph Mercola, a natural health information
provider, have donated $5.5 million.
"When there's an initiative that's going to affect an
industry that can rally resources, they've usually been able to
stop it," said Shires. "It still could go either way."
ADVERTISING WAR
Supporters of the new labeling measures on Thursday accused
the "No on 37" group of "pounding Californians with lies and
deception", but the group says it is simply underscoring flaws
in the labeling proposal.
The "No on 37" group recently had to pull an ad that
identified its star, Henry Miller, as a Stanford University
doctor rather than as a fellow at the conservative Hoover
Institution think tank on the university's campus. The group
corrected the affiliation after Stanford complained.
Supporters of the ballot initiative, including food and
environmental activists as well as organic growers, say
consumers have the right to know what's in the food they eat.
Because foods made with GMOs are not labeled, it is
impossible to trace any food allergies or other ill effects
suffered by humans or animals, they say.
Drafters of Proposition 37 say they excluded certain foods
from the labeling rules to make them simpler and less burdensome
for businesses. Exemptions include restaurant food as well as
milk and meat from animals that eat GM feed.
California is the top milk-producing state in nation and its
restaurant industry has annual sales of about $58 billion. It is
not a significant producer of GM crops.
Opponents of the bill have seized on the exclusions. Their
ads question why a frozen pizza (sold in a supermarket) would be
labeled, while delivery pizza (from a restaurant) would not.
Each side has trotted out its own cost studies, which come
to significantly different conclusions.