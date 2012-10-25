* Early support tumbled as opposition rose
* Passage would make it first U.S. GMO labeling requirement
* Dozens of other countries have GMO food labeling rules
By Lisa Baertlein and Carey Gillam
LOS ANGELES/KANSAS CITY, Oct 25 Heavy
advertising spending by Monsanto Co and others opposed
to a California ballot proposal to require labels on grocery
products containing genetically modified organisms is paying
off, according to a new poll that shows the measure has slipped
into a virtual tie.
Forty-four percent of California voters now support the
measure, while 42 percent oppose it and 13 percent are
undecided, according to the latest USC Dornsife/Los Angeles
Times Poll released on Thursday.
Those numbers have dropped sharply since September, when 61
percent of voters responding to the poll supported the measure,
25 percent opposed and 13 percent were undecided.
The stakes are high for both sides and with 10 days to go
before the election, the state's biggest food fight this year is
bound to intensify.
If California voters approve the measure on Nov. 6, it would
be the first time U.S. food makers have to label products that
contain genetically modified crops such as corn, soybeans and
sugar beets. Scientists have spliced the DNA of those crops, and
others, with DNA from different species in ways that make the
crops tolerant of chemical sprays or toxic to certain insects.
The risk to companies such as Monsanto is that food
companies might be more likely to stop using GMOs than to label
them. That could disrupt U.S. food production because
ingredients such as GM corn, soybeans and canola have for years
been staples in virtually every type of packaged food, from soup
and tofu to breakfast cereals and chips.
Monsanto and DuPont, which lead global sales of
genetically modified seeds, are the top contributors to the
effort to defeat California's "Right to Know" ballot initiative,
known as Proposition 37.
The "No on 37" side, which also includes companies such as
soda and snack seller PepsiCo Inc, has collected more
than $40 million for the effort and out raised the "Yes on 37"
camp by a significant margin, and has been blanketing the
airwaves with ads criticizing the proposal.
"When voters hear a message so much more strongly from one
side than the other, it's not surprising to see the poll numbers
move like this," said Dan Schnur, director of the USC
Dornsife/L.A. Times Poll and director of the Unruh Institute of
Politics at USC.
The latest numbers suggest that supporters of the measure
face slim odds of success.
"You never say never, but it's relatively rare for an
initiative to climb above 50 percent once it has fallen below
that threshold," Schnur said.
Stacy Malkin, media director of Yes on 37 California Right
to Know campaign, said her side is up against "nearly $1 million
per day of negative deceptive advertising from the pesticide and
junk food industries" and that opponents have failed to pull
ahead, despite constantly hammering California voters with ads.
"No on 37" would not disclose its advertising spending.
Spokeswoman Kathy Fairbanks repeatedly has said that the group -
which among other things was forced to change an ad after it
misidentified its star as a Stanford University doctor - is
simply underscoring flaws in the labeling proposal.
The United States does not require independent safety
testing for GM crops before they go to market.
The American Medical Association has come out in support of
mandatory pre-market safety assessment for GMOs and the World
Health Organization has clearly stated that labeling is
perfectly valid, said Michael Hansen, senior scientist at the
Consumers Union.
Industry says GMOs are safe, but a range of academic
scientists, consumer and environmental and health advocates say
many studies have indicated health and environmental harm tied
to them. Specific health concerns include fears that the GMOs
can increase the allergenicity of certain foods and possibly
increase the risk of cancer or other diseases.
Dozens of countries already have GM food labeling
requirements, with the European Union imposing mandatory
labeling in 1997. Since then, GM products and crops have
virtually disappeared from that market.
The USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times Poll was conducted from
Oct. 15-21 by Democratic polling firm Greenberg Quinlan Rosner
and Republican polling firm American Viewpoint. The full sample
of 1,504 registered voters has a margin of error of +/- 2.9
percentage points.