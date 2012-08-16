* GMO labeling opponents raise more than $25 million
* Closely watched California fight has national implications
By Lisa Baertlein and Carey Gillam
LOS ANGELES/KANSAS CITY, Aug 16 After two
decades fighting to force U.S. food companies to tell consumers
when their products are made with genetically modified
organisms, activists in California have mounted what is
potentially their most promising offensive to date.
In November, voters in the nation's most populous state will
decide whether to require labels on food and drinks containing
so-called GMOs, or ingredients that come from plants whose DNA
has been manipulated by scientists.
To fight the initiative, seed giant Monsanto Co,
soda and snack seller PepsiCo Inc and other opponents of
the labeling measure have put up $25 million already and could
raise up to $50 million.
Foodmakers, like carmakers, know that what starts in
California has a fair chance of becoming the national law, or at
least the national norm.
Unbeknownst to many Americans, some of the most popular U.S.
GMO crops -- corn, soybeans and canola -- have been staple
ingredients for years in virtually every type of packaged food,
from soup and tofu to breakfast cereals and chips.
Supporters of the ballot initiative, who include food and
environmental activists as well as organic growers, say
consumers have the right to know what's in the food they eat and
want GMO products cut from the food chain.
A "yes" vote from the Golden State - home to about 10
percent of Americans - could upend the U.S. food business from
farm to fork if it prompts makers of popular foods to dump GMO
ingredients.
"If a company like Kellogg's has to print a label stating
that their famous Corn Flakes have been genetically engineered,
it will be the kiss of death for their iconic brand in
California...and everywhere else," supporters said in an email
seeking donations.
Experts say that campaign bluster might just prove to be
true. Polls suggest the labeling proponents could win the vote.
"Ballot measures are the only way to get something like this
into law in the United States," Wellesley College political
science Professor Rob Paarlberg said.
MONSANTO LEADS COUNTER-OFFENSIVE
Time and again, labeling measures have been soundly defeated
in state legislatures because food companies and farmers are
well represented by lobbyists, experts said.
Food companies, which a decade ago pulverized an Oregon GMO
labeling ballot initiative effort, say labels inaccurately imply
that GMOs are not safe and that they are akin to putting a skull
and crossbones on food packages.
They call the California measure "flawed and poorly drafted"
and say it will raise grocery prices and open food companies and
farmers to frivolous lawsuits.
Money is flowing in from around the country and opposition
fundraising is outpacing that of supporters by a factor of more
than eight-to-one, according to filings with the California
Secretary of State.
Contributions from PepsiCo, Kellogg Co, Hershey Co
, Hormel Foods Corp, General Mills Inc,
Pinnacle Foods Group, Cargill Inc and ConAgra Foods
Inc have come fast and furious in recent weeks.
But the big money is coming from the likes of Monsanto, the
world's largest seed company and the first to introduce
genetically engineered products to farmers.
Its $4.2 million donation is the largest single gift and
bolstered other million-dollar contributions from fellow biotech
firms like DuPont, Dow AgroSciences, Bayer
CropScience Ltd and BASF Plant Science --
which recently announced plans to move its global headquarters
to the United States from Germany.
More than 40 countries around the world already have some
requirements for labeling of genetically engineered foods. GMOs
are deeply unpopular in Europe, which has strict labeling rules
and bans many genetically engineered crops.
Because GMOs are widely used in North America, the region is
a key market for the biotechnology companies mentioned above --
many of which are divisions of multinational chemical companies.
MIGHT BE CLOSE BATTLE
While Mother Nature does her share of genetic engineering,
human interventions have specific goals, such as increasing crop
yields or helping plants survive droughts or attacks from pests.
Institutions like the World Health Organization say GMOs
pose no risk to human health and that they are essential to
producing enough food for the world's booming population. But
critics say studies are mixed and that more investigation is
needed.
U.S. regulators do not require independent safety testing of
GMOs, relying instead on data supplied by developers of those
crops. Because foods made with GMOs are not labeled, it is
impossible to trace any food allergies or other ill effects
suffered by humans or animals, critics say.
In recent years, several scientists have raised alarms about
what they say appears to be a growing pattern of problematic
health and environmental effects.
Most large food companies aren't headquartered in California
and the state's farmers aren't dependent on soy and corn, the
"Big Two" GMO crops. That makes the Golden State an ideal place
for an aggressive labeling push, Paarlberg said.
Jonathan Foley, director of the Institute on the
Environment at the University of Minnesota said California law
"by default, is essentially a national law" and believes this
labeling measure has a good chance of passing.
An online survey released Thursday of 811 likely California
voters conducted by the California Business Roundtable and
Pepperdine University's School of Public Policy showed 65
percent support for the initiative, known as Proposition 37.
California ballot measures that start with support around 60
percent often have a good shot at success, said Michael Shires,
a Pepperdine professor who oversees the survey. But victory is
not guaranteed.
"Industry has invested a lot of money to oppose it. I would
expect that number is going to come down significantly in the
next couple weeks," Shires said.
While the outcome of the GMO battle is far from certain, the
coming advertising ad blitz is certain to stir things up.
"What people put in their mouths is a very, very salient
issue and one packed with a tremendous amount of emotion," said
Darry Sragow, a Democratic strategist and managing partner at
law firm SNR Denton's Los Angeles office.