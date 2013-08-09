SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 California State Treasurer Bill Lockyer's office said on Friday it completed a deal to buy $100 million of "green bonds" issued by the World Bank, marking its third purchase of the debt.

Proceeds from the bonds finance renewable energy and other non-nuclear projects around the world, Lockyer's office said in a statement.

California will receive a 0.39 percent yield on the debt, which will mature in August 2015. The bonds will go into a $55 billion state account used to manage the state's cash flow and help local governments and schools, the treasurer's statement said.

The first purchase by Lockyer's office of the bonds was in 2009 when it bought $300 million of the debt. Its second purchase of the bonds came in 2011 in a $400 million transaction.