By Jim Christie
SAN FRANCISCO, July 5 The California state
Assembly on Thursday approved an $8 billion high-speed rail
financing plan that likely will face a tougher vote in the
Senate over the system's projected $68 billion cost and concerns
about its management.
The project, expected to take decades to complete, has the
backing of Democratic Governor Jerry Brown, who says a bullet
train network will boost job creation and provide an alternative
to car and plane travel in the country's most populous state.
Unions also have lobbied hard for what is the most ambitious
public works project in California, which has a 10.8 percent
unemployment rate.
But Republicans oppose the plan, predicting it will be a
massive financial burden for the state.
The plan passed the Democrat-controlled Assembly by a 51-27
vote on Thursday. Its fate in the Senate, which has a slimmer
Democratic majority, is uncertain because six Democratic
senators have expressed reservations about the plan.
The Senate is expected to vote on Friday.
If it is approved, California could begin selling bonds for
the project and lock in federal funds for a line in the state's
Central Valley.
Senator Leland Yee, a Democrat from San Francisco, said the
plan's supporters have their work cut out winning him over, a
sentiment other Democratic senators have shared with Reuters in
recent days.
"Right now, my choice is not to support this particular
arrangement," Yee said.
Voters approved the sale of nearly $10 billion in general
obligation bonds in 2008 to build the system, but many have
soured on the idea, which assumed the U.S. government would help
pay for the system and the private sector would help fund it.
Support for the project has ebbed as California has
struggled in recent years with large deficits that forced deep
spending cuts to the state's most basic programs.
INTENSE SCRUTINY
The authority in charge of planning for the high-speed rail
network also has seen its plans for routes, financing, cost
estimates, ridership and travel times subjected to intense
scrutiny and stinging criticism.
California's nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office, which
studies state finances, released a report in April that said the
California High-Speed Rail Authority had "not made a strong
enough case for going forward with the project at this time."
Brown has sought to salvage the authority by appointing Dan
Richard, a veteran board member of the San Francisco region's
Bay Area Rapid Transit rail system, to its board. He took charge
earlier this year and jumped into tackling concerns raised in
the Legislature by the authority's previous leadership.
But the Obama administration's insistence that initial
federal funds for California's high-speed rail network be spent
in the state's Central Valley farming region remains a key
problem.
The White House sees California as critical to keeping its
plans for high-speed rail projects on track after Republican
governors in Ohio, Wisconsin and Florida rejected federal funds
for projects in their states.
"California is the signature high-speed rail project in the
nation," said Petra Todorovich, a rail policy expert at Regional
Plan Association in New York, a nonprofit urban planning group.
"It has the potential to have transformative impacts on the
state, on its geography, and how people get around."
Some Democrats in California's Senate say money should go to
urban coastal areas, where improved rail service could ease
traffic congestion and generate revenue to cover the costs of
building and operating speedier rail lines.
Those concerns have found their way into the funding plan
headed to the state Senate.
It proposes California sell $2.6 billion in bonds to unlock
$3.2 billion in funds from Washington to build a Central Valley
track. The plan would also spend more than $2 billion in a mix
of federal, state and local funds on rail projects in urban
areas to prepare to link them to a statewide system.
It remained uncertain whether enough Democrats in the Senate
would rally behind that plan, which does not account for the
tens of billions of dollars needed to fully extend the rail
system across the state.
"That is the elephant in the room," said Democratic Senator
Mark DeSaulnier, who is working on an alternate plan to present
to his caucus.