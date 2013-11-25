SAN FRANCISCO Nov 25 A California judge ruled
on Monday against the state's plan to issue more than $8 billion
in bonds to build a high-speed train system and rescinded the
project's funding plan, estimated at $68 billion.
Judge Michael Kenny, of Sacramento County Superior Court,
said in a written ruling that there was too little information
to support the decision by the California High-Speed Rail
Authority to move forward with the debt sale.
"In this case, the court can find no evidence in the record
of proceedings submitted by plaintiffs that supports a
determination that it was necessary or desirable to authorize
the issuance of more than eight billion dollars in bonds under
Proposition 1A as of March 18, 2013," he said in the ruling.
In a separate decision, Kenny ordered the rail authority to
rescind its funding plan for the statewide passenger rail system
but did not block the project, which has the political backing
of Governor Jerry Brown.
Brown's office was not immediately available to comment.
California voters approved the ambitious project in 2008
when they endorsed Proposition 1A, which authorized nearly $10
billion in state obligation bonds for financing.
The project, which would connect California's far-flung
metropolitan areas, has faced opposition including lawsuits
aimed at stopping it and controversy over its different funding
plans.
Dan Richard, chairman of the rail authority, said in a
statement that he was reviewing Kenny's rulings to "chart our
next steps, but it is important to stress that the court again
declined the opposition's request to stop the high-speed rail
project from moving forward."
The judge did not invalidate the bonds as approved by the
voters in Proposition 1A, Richard added.
"Like all transformative projects, we understand that there
will be many challenges that will be addressed as we go forward
in building the nation's first high-speed rail system," he said.
Jon Coupal of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, an
opponent of the project, said Kenny's decisions mark a major
setback for the California High-Speed Rail Authority.
"It's a victory for common sense," Coupal told Reuters. "I'm
not sure how they salvage this."
Critics of California's high-speed rail effort say money
will run dry before its network can be completed and that it is
uncertain that federal and private funds will be available for
it over the long haul.