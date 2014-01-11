By Jim Christie
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 10 A Republican California
lawmaker proposed on Friday to put a measure before voters to
stop bond sales for the state's planned high-speed rail system,
in the latest bid by critics to derail the ambitious project.
The rail system, a priority of Governor Jerry Brown, would
send passengers hurtling through the state's fertile San Joaquin
Valley as they travel from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Lines
would eventually extend to San Diego and Sacramento.
The project, now estimated to cost $68 billion, has been
dogged by controversy with questions over its planned routes,
ridership estimates and projected costs.
While it is uncertain if the proposed measure by Assemblyman
Jeff Gorell will eventually qualify for a statewide ballot, it
seizes on potential voter discontent over the project.
"California cannot afford to pay for a high-speed train
system that will cost more than $100 billion at a time when
prisoners are being released from prisons and taxpayers are
being asked to dig deeper into their own pockets to pay for
basic services," the measure says.
The state's efforts to sell bonds for the rail project had
already suffered a blow when a judge in November ruled against
plans to issue more than $8 billion in bonds for financing.
Brown, a Democrat, and other project supporters say the rail
network will prove to be a jobs boon for California and
transform the state's transportation infrastructure by linking
far-flung metropolitan areas.
The measure would ask voters, who in 2008 approved nearly
$10 billion in state general obligation bonds to help fund
construction of the project, to reject further bond sales for
high-speed rail.
In his ruling in November, Sacramento County Superior Court
Judge Michael Kenney said there was too little information to
support a decision by the authority overseeing the project to
move forward with the sale of more than $8 billion in bonds.
The judge also ordered the authority to rescind its funding
plan for the system, but did not halt the project, which has
more than $3 billion in federal funds at its disposal. A new
funding plan is in the works.
As a first step to get his measure on the ballot, Gorell
filed it with the state attorney general's office on Friday, a
required step before launching a petition drive. To qualify for
the ballot, Gorell must collect 504,760 valid signatures.
A USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times Poll released in September
showed that seven out of 10 California voters wanted another
vote on whether the rail project should continue, with 52
percent saying it should be stopped. The poll of 1,500
registered voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9
percentage points.