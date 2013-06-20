China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
June 20 California's City of Hope postponed its $250 million taxable direct obligation note sale scheduled to price on Thursday, due to "market conditions", said a market source.
Including this latest postponement, the fourth in a row announced on Thursday, a total of $1.76 billion have been pulled due to market volatility.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.