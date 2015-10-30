(Adds statement from hotel that guests have been released from
hospital)
Oct 30 A chemical odor at a Silicon Valley hotel
caused 12 people to be taken to hospital, but a hazardous
materials team could not determine the source of the smell,
authorities said on Friday.
The odor was first noticed on Thursday night at a Westin
hotel in Palo Alto, south of San Francisco, and paramedics
responded to the scene, the city's fire department said in a
statement.
Twelve people were "decontaminated" at the hotel and later
sent to two area hospitals after multiple complaints of a
respiratory irritant from employees and guests at the hotel, the
department said.
Authorities ordered the evacuation of the garage and the
first floor of the hotel. A hazardous materials team found
swimming pool chemicals at the hotel but their containers were
intact, and the team could not identify the source of the odor,
according to the fire department.
Guests were allowed back into the evacuated parts of the
hotel just after midnight, a fire department statement said.
The Westin said in a statement, "We are pleased that all
guests and associates who were initially taken to the hospital
to be checked have been released."
An investigation of the cause of the odor will continue, the
hotel statement said.
