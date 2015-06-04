(Adds information about new ballot initiative and context of
previous efforts)
By Robin Respaut
June 4 A new statewide ballot measure campaign
aimed at reforming public worker pensions was filed in
California on Thursday, led by former Democratic San Jose mayor
and longtime pension reform advocate Chuck Reed.
The ballot initiative is the latest in a long fight to
reduce public pension obligations in California, where debts are
particularly burdensome and have contributed to municipal
bankruptcies in some cities.
Voters would be required to approve pension benefits for new
government employees and any increases in benefits to existing
workers. The measure would also prohibit taxpayers from
subsidizing more than 50 percent of government retirement
benefit costs, unless approved by voters.
While California's economy has improved in the past few
years, public worker pension debt grew to $198 billion in 2013
from $6.3 billion in 2003. Unfunded liabilities for retiree
healthcare benefits is approximately $150 billion, according to
the group.
"We're filing this because pensions costs are going up
dramatically," Reed said. "We're giving voters the opportunity
to weigh in on employee benefits that they have not had in the
past."
As San Jose mayor, Reed helped pass a pension reform measure
for his city, parts of which have been struck down after union
lawsuits. He abandoned a similar statewide ballot initiative in
2014, after Kamala Harris, California's Democratic attorney
general, altered the wording.
A coalition of politicians and business people led by Reed
and former Republican San Diego City Council member Carl DeMaio
spent several hundred thousand dollars on policy and polling
work ahead of this ballot initiative. They are in discussions
with various potential donors, including John Arnold, hedge fund
billionaire-turned-philanthropist and the single biggest donor
for Reed's last, failed ballot initiative.
This initiative - unlike his last one, which sought to give
mayors and other local officials the power to alter pension
benefits for current workers - asks workers hired after January
2019 to cover at least half of their retirement benefits costs.
"This protects taxpayers," Reed said.
Dave Low, chairman of Californians for Retirement Security,
called the initiative "another destined-to-fail attempt to
eliminate the retirement security" of state public employees.
Expected to appear on the November 2016 ballot, the
initiative would apply to all California local governments, not
just workers covered by the state pensions fund Calpers. Big
cities, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose, have
their own pension systems and Reed's proposed law would also
apply to them.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut, additional reporting by Tim Reid;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Grant McCool)