By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 25 California's insurance
commissioner on Monday asked all insurance companies doing
business in the state to voluntarily divest from coal companies
and said he will also require insurance companies to disclose
their coal company holdings.
Coal use by utility companies has plummeted amid low natural
gas prices and new federal regulations aimed at curbing carbon
emissions, a major contributor to climate change.
Ten years ago coal produced 50 percent of the nation's power
supply but now accounts for only about 35 percent, according to
the U.S. Energy and Information Administration.
The lack of demand has driven the price of coal down and
helped force Arch Coal Inc, the nation's
second-largest U.S. coal miner, to file for bankruptcy
protection earlier this month.
"The movement away from coal and the rest of the carbon
economy poses a potential financial risk to insurance companies
investing in coal and the carbon economy," California Insurance
Commissioner Dave Jones said.
Jones is the first state insurance regulator in the United
States to call on insurance companies to divest from coal and
the first to require insurance companies to disclose their
investments.
California is the largest insurance market in the United
States and sixth-largest in the world, with companies collecting
$259 billion in premiums annually, according to the Insurance
Commission.
A representative for the Property Casualty Insurers
Association of America's California office, which represents
insurance companies in the state, declined to comment on the
commissioner's moves.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)