June 10 California Governor Jerry Brown signed a
bill into law allowing unauthorized immigrants to buy health
insurance on a state exchange created under the U.S. Affordable
Care Act, making the state the first in the country to offer
that kind of coverage.
The law lets the state request a waiver from the federal
government that will be needed to allow unauthorized immigrants
to purchase unsubsidized insurance through Covered California,
the state's healthcare exchange.
"Today we ask the federal government to remove another
barrier to health insurance access that discriminates against
some of our residents on the basis of their documentation
status," said Senator Ricardo Lara, the bill's author, in a
statement.
Brown, a Democrat, signed the bill on Friday, according to
the governor's website. His office was not immediately available
for comment.
The Los Angeles Times reported that if the waiver is
approved, it would allow as many as 390,000 immigrants to
purchase healthcare insurance through the state's exchange.
Opponents of the legislation have said it would
unnecessarily cost California taxpayers and strain the state's
healthcare system.
About 7 percent of California's population, or 2.6 million
people, lack legal immigration status. In 2012, the state spent
more than $600 million on emergency room and other
health-related services for people living in the state
illegally.
(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)