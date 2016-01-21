By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. Jan 21 California Governor
Jerry Brown will lay out his legislative priorities on Thursday
amid improvements in the state's financial health and a weather
pattern that is helping to ease four years of catastrophic
drought.
It will be the fourteenth State of the State address for
Brown, a Democrat known for peppering his speeches with Biblical
references and quotes in ancient Greek. He served two terms as
governor from 1975 to 1983 before returning to California's top
job in 2011.
His office would not release a copy of the speech ahead of
time, but Brown has made no secret of his priorities.
He has pushed hard for legislation to combat climate change
and continues to support a high-speed rail line stretching north
from San Diego to Sacramento.
Earlier this month, Brown proposed a new budget plan for
fiscal year 2016-2017 that included a $2 billion payment to the
state's rainy day fund and called for increases in spending on
education, transportation infrastructure, as well as a modest
increase in aid for the disabled.
Last week, Brown championed his $15 billion plan to divert
water from a Northern California river for use elsewhere,
warning of near-apocalyptic water shortages if the project gets
bogged down in political and environmental disputes.
California is in its fourth year of catastrophic drought
that has cost billions to the state's agricultural economy and
left gaps in the water supply for some small communities.
Recent snow and rain have begun to replenish the state's
depleted reservoirs and mountain snowpack, but the drought is
far from over, and Brown continues to enforce the state's
first-ever mandatory conservation rules for residents and
businesses in urban areas.
Brown, 77, has been tight-fisted since returning to office
in 2011, reining in the state's liberal Democratic majority
lawmakers to build a rainy day fund and hold down expenses after
facing down a $27 billion budget deficit.
He is widely credited for stabilizing the state's finances,
in large part by successfully urging voters in 2012 to approve a
temporary tax increase that allowed the state to cover its
budget gap and restore some social services.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Sandra Maler)