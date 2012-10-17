SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Concerns about the
finances of California cities may be rippling through the $3.7
trillion U.S. municipal debt market, but there are signs the
state's gradual economic recovery will help fill the coffers of
local governments.
Chapter 9 bankruptcy filings this year by Stockton and San
Bernardino focused attention on local finances in California,
triggering concerns that other local governments in the most
populous U.S. state could follow the two cities into bankruptcy
court.
But the state's local governments face brighter prospects
than many analysts assume as retail sales improve and tourism
and home sales pick up, economist Jordan Levine told an audience
on Wednesday at a conference held by the Bond Buyer and the
California Debt and Investment Advisory Commission.
"We will continue to move forward in 2012 and beyond," said
Levine, director of economic research at Beacon Economics.
He noted consumer spending has rebounded by 25 percent in
California since its recession low, taxable sales in the state
are on the upswing and its unemployment rate is trending lower.
Each points to increasing confidence among consumers and
more retail sales activity that provides local governments with
revenue from retail sales taxes.
California's local governments should also see more revenue
from hotel occupancy taxes as tourism improves and more revenue
from property-transfer taxes as home sales gain momentum and
from building-permit fees as construction activity increases,
Levine said.
Sales tax revenue has been gradually improving in Riverside
County in Southern California, said Theresia Trevino, chief
financial officer of the Riverside County Transportation
Commission. She said the gains are expected to continue: "We're
cautiously optimistic."