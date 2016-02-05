(Recasts with passage of deadline, adds quote from lottery
spokesman)
By Curtis Skinner
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 A deadline to claim a $63
million lottery prize from a ticket sold last year in Southern
California passed on Thursday evening without anyone stepping
forward with a valid slip, officials said, although a man has
sued saying his ticket is the winner.
The prize would set the record as the largest unclaimed
California lottery jackpot, surpassing the $28.5 million for a
ticket sold in September 2003.
The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold last August at a
7-Eleven convenience store in the Los Angeles community of
Chatsworth.
"No one's coming forward that has a winning ticket that has
all the numbers on it that's not damaged," lottery spokesman
Alex Traverso said.
On Wednesday, Brandy Milliner filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles
County Superior Court saying he was the holder of the winning
ticket. The complaint said he furnished the ticket in question
to the lottery commission, which initially responded with a
congratulatory letter.
But the commission wrote back in January, saying the ticket
was "too damaged to be reconstructed" and as such could not be
processed as the winning claim, according to the lawsuit.
Milliner is suing for breach of contract and seeking the $63
million prize as well as legal fees.
Lottery spokesman Russ Lopez declined comment on the lawsuit
as a pending legal matter, but added: "Any time you have an
unclaimed prize, people are going to come out of the woodwork
and claim it's their money. We don't usually get it to this
level, but it is $63 million."
The unclaimed lottery money will be diverted to the state's
public school system if a determination is made after the legal
battle that Milliner does not have a valid claim, Traverso said.
The winner would stand to receive nearly $40 million before
federal taxes if opting for the winnings in a lump-sum payout,
or the full $63 million paid out in installments over 30 years.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Additional reporting by Alex
Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney)