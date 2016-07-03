By Sharon Bernstein
| SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 3
California will vote to legalize recreational marijuana in
November, but political operative and father of four Daniel
Conway has already staked his future on it.
Conway left his job as chief of staff to Sacramento's
celebrity mayor, former Phoenix Suns NBA basketball star Kevin
Johnson, to help start the marijuana investment company Truth
Enterprises.
He is one of hundreds in the most populous U.S. state
already pushing ahead with plans to enter a market experts say
will be worth $4 billion by 2020.
"I'm someone of an age and of a demographic that sees the
legalization and normalization of marijuana as inevitable," said
Conway, 35. "This was a chance not just to build companies but
to build an industry."
With a population of nearly 40 million people, and a
thriving medical marijuana trade legalized 20 years ago,
California already has the United States' largest legal
marijuana market. Legalization of recreational pot would
generate an estimated $1 billion in additional taxes per year.
If voters in November approve a measure to legalize and tax
marijuana that qualified last Tuesday for the ballot, California
would be the fifth U.S. state - and by far the largest - to
allow marijuana for recreational use, joining Colorado,
Washington, Oregon and Alaska, as well as the District of
Columbia.
A similar ballot initiative failed in California in 2010,
but recent polls show strong support for legalization. The
latest effort is backed by mainstream leaders including
Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, who helped negotiate the
regulations and taxes it would impose.
Eight other states, including Nevada and Maine, also have
recreational or medical marijuana proposals headed for their
2016 ballots. California's sheer size as the world's 6th largest
economy means a decision by its voters to legalize marijuana
could accelerate the trend elsewhere.
"I don't believe there will be any precedent in the United
States that can compare to it except for maybe the Gold Rush,"
said Leslie Bocskor, whose Nevada-based private equity firm,
Electrum Partners, advises and invests in marijuana-related
businesses.
The lure of wealth in an uncharted industry is so great that
thousands of people are jostling for position, said Bocskor.
Since January, 115 new California companies have joined the
National Cannabis Industry Association, bringing total
membership in the state to 330, said Deputy Director Taylor
West.
New companies include cultivators, dispensaries,
laboratories, law partnerships, accountants, software
developers, insurers and more, she said.
Their challenge is to set up an infrastructure for a
business that is not yet legal. Conway and his business partner,
General Hydroponics CEO Ross Haley, for example, recently
purchased farmland in Northern California that they hope to use
to grow marijuana but would not say where before the measure is
passed.
Newport Beach-based Terra Tech is trying to
prepare for recreational sales while building a legal business
within the state's medical marijuana marketplace, which has
annual sales of $2.7 billion.
The company spent more than $800,000 designing and
remodeling its Oakland dispensary to look more like a high-end
lounge than a drab medical clinic, said CEO Derek Peterson. It
also developed colorful packaging for its marijuana instead of
dispensing it in prescription bottles.
Despite such optimism, passage of the California measure is
not certain. It is opposed by many of the same law enforcement
and health care groups who helped defeat the 2010 initiative.
But this time backers have the deep pockets of former
Facebook president Sean Parker, support from Newsom - a Democrat
expected to run for governor in 2018 - and a switch in attitude
among voters who saw legalization come on line in other states.
The measure would allow adults age 21 and older to possess
up to one ounce of marijuana, cultivate up to six plants and
sets rules for commercial cultivation, manufacture and sale. It
includes rules aimed at keeping cannabis products from children,
preventing impaired driving and requiring licenses for sellers.
Newsom said he is backing it as a way to responsibly manage
legalization, which he views as inevitable but necessary to
handle carefully.
"As a guy with four kids, who doesn't like the drug, doesn't
like the smell, doesn't want my kids to think it's normalized,
this is my number one concern," Newsom said.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Ben Klayman and
Andrew Hay)