LOS ANGELES Feb 4 Methane fumes spewing from a
ruptured underground pipeline near a Los Angeles neighborhood
hastened the demise of an elderly woman already suffering from
lung cancer, her family said in the first wrongful death claim
stemming from the gas leak.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages against
Southern California Gas Co, a division of San Diego-based Sempra
Energy, for the suffering and death of Zelda Rothman,
79, who died on Jan. 25, about three months after the leak was
detected.
Rothman, who lived about 3 miles (5 km) from the source of
the escaping methane at the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage
field, was leading an active life, despite her diagnosis of
stage 4 lung cancer, her family's lawyer, Scott Glovsky, said on
Thursday.
"She was going on cruises, and going out to lunch with
friends and driving," Glovsky said.
Her fragile condition began to worsen in the weeks after the
leak began as she suffered from increasingly labored breathing
and extreme headaches, requiring round-the-clock oxygen support
by December, according to the lawsuit.
Rothman, a decades-long resident of the Porter Ranch
community where thousands of residents have been temporarily
relocated at the utility's expense, was moved into a hospital
after her adult children visited in December, Glovsky said.
The complaint blames her rapid decline on exposure to
methane, the principal component of the escaping natural gas,
and other contaminants within the gas. Ranked as the largest
such gas leak ever in California, it accounted for a fourth of
all methane emissions statewide at its peak.
"We're not claiming the gas company caused (Rothman's)
cancer," Glovsky said. "We're claiming they essentially poisoned
her and hastened her death and destroyed the quality of her life
in the time she had left."
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, asserts the utility could
have halted the leak soon after it was detected if the ruptured
well were equipped with a "sub-surface safety valve," which the
complaint said the company removed in 1979.
"We are sorry to hear about the family's loss," company
spokeswoman Kristine Lloyd said of the wrongful death claim. "We
are reviewing the lawsuit and will allow the judicial process to
take its course."
More than 20 lawsuits against SoCal Gas have been filed by
residents over the leak, along with civil claims by Los Angeles
city and county, the state of California and air quality
regulators. County prosecutors filed criminal charges on
Tuesday.
