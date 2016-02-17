Feb 17 Southern California Gas Co is to be
arraigned on criminal charges on Wednesday over a huge methane
leak near a Los Angeles neighborhood that forced thousands of
residents from their homes, officials said.
SoCalGas, a division of San Diego-based Sempra Energy
, faces four misdemeanor charges for failing to report
the release of hazardous materials from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, and
discharging air contaminants beginning on Oct. 23.
Attorneys for SoCalGas will attend Wednesday's arraignment
in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Clarita, said
county District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Jane Robison.
If convicted, the company could be fined up to $25,000 a day
for each day that it failed to report the gas leak to the
California Office of Emergency Services, Robinson said. The
company also could be fined up to $1,000 per day for air
pollution violations, she said.
The leak stems from an underground pipeline rupture at the
company's 3,600-acre (1,457-hectare) Aliso Canyon natural gas
storage field. The largest such leak ever in California, at its
height it accounted for a fourth of all methane emissions
statewide.
Methane fumes sickened scores of people and prompted the
relocation of more than 6,600 households from the Porter Ranch
community at the edge of the field.
Southern California Gas Co said last week that it had
temporarily controlled the flow of natural gas spewing from a
pipeline, but more work needed to be done before the leak would
be permanently sealed.
Southern California Gas Co did not immediately respond to a
request for comment. Robison said she did not know whether the
company intended to plead guilty or not guilty, though it may
not enter a plea on Wednesday.
Los Angeles County prosecutor Jackie Lacey filed the charges
on Feb. 2, the same day California Attorney General Kamala
Harris also sued the company. SoCalGas also faces a slew of
private lawsuits filed on behalf of area residents.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Chris
Reese)