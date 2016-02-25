By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 25 The months-long natural gas
leak that forced thousands of Los Angeles residents from their
homes ranks as the largest known accidental methane release in
U.S. history, equal to the annual greenhouse gas emissions of
nearly 600,000 cars, scientists reported on Thursday.
At its peak, 60 tons per hour of natural gas was spewing
from a ruptured underground pipeline at the Aliso Canyon storage
field, effectively doubling the methane emissions of the entire
Los Angeles metropolitan area, the researchers said.
The stench of fumes from the site sickened scores of people
and prompted the temporary relocation of more than 6,600
households from the northern Los Angeles community of Porter
Ranch at the edge of the gas field.
From the time it was first detected on Oct. 23 until it was
largely plugged earlier this month, the leak discharged a total
of 97,100 tons - or 5 billion cubic feet (142 million cubic
meters) - of methane to the atmosphere, according to the study,
published in the journal Science.
The chief component of natural gas and a far more potent
greenhouse agent than carbon dioxide, methane persists in the
atmosphere for 10 years. The total release from Aliso Canyon is
equivalent to the annual energy-sector methane emissions of a
medium-sized European Union country, the study said.
"Our finding means that the Aliso Canyon leak was the
largest accidental release of methane in the history of the
U.S.," Tom Ryerson, a scientist for the National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and co-lead of the study,
said in a NOAA statement about the research.
The 2004 collapse of an underground gas storage facility in
Texas actually expelled more natural gas, but it was mostly
consumed in an explosion and fire, so the methane never reached
the atmosphere, the study said.
"Aliso Canyon will have by far the largest climate impact"
and will "substantially impact the state of California
greenhouse gas emission targets for the year," the study said.
In terms of its heat-trapping greenhouse potential, the
volume of leaked methane was equivalent to putting 572,000
passenger cars on the road for a year, according to the
scientists.
The Aliso Canyon facility, owned by Southern California Gas
Co, a division of San Diego-based Sempra Energy
, is the fourth largest gas storage field of its kind in
the United States. The volume of methane that escaped represents
just 3 percent of its total storage capacity, the study said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by David Gregorio)