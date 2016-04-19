By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, April 18 Hundreds of Los Angeles
homeowners who live near the site of the worst U.S. methane leak
have filed claims against state regulators and the governor,
seeking $3.5 million each in damages for government failures
they blame for the gas blowout.
Those cases marked the first batch of more than 3,000 such
claims expected by the end of this week, opening a new front in
litigation stemming from the accident at the Aliso Canyon
natural gas storage field, said an attorney for the claimants on
Monday.
A ruptured injection well at the site spewed more than
97,000 tons of methane into the air over four months from Oct.
23. The leak was plugged in mid-February.
The stench of odorized gas fumes drove thousands of
residents from their homes in the nearby Porter Ranch community,
many complaining of headaches, respiratory problems, dizziness
and nosebleeds.
Around 1,400 people were still in temporary housing as of
this week, unwilling to return due to fears of lingering
contamination and health effects, according to the neighborhood
council.
State, local and regional authorities, as well as dozens of
residents, have already sued Southern California Gas Co,
operator of Aliso Canyon.
And a pending class-action suit against the Sempra Energy
-owned utility could ultimately involve thousands of
claims.
But the 689 complaints filed on Friday with the state Victim
Compensation and Government Claims Board are believed to be the
first accusing government officials of negligence contributing
to the blowout, said R. Rex Parris, whose law firm is one of
several representing residents.
Filing with the claims board is generally required under
California law as a precursor to any lawsuit against the state.
The latest claims name Governor Jerry Brown, a Democrat, as
playing a key role in regulatory failures that allegedly set the
stage for the Aliso Canyon disaster.
They say Brown has blocked state enforcement of federally
mandated data requirements for granting injection-well permits -
regulations that Parris said would have prevented last year's
blowout had those requirements been met.
The California Department of Conservation, parent agency of
state oil and gas regulators, declined to comment.
Brown's Office of Emergency Services issued a statement
vowing the state would "continue to exercise its full regulatory
and oversight authority" to "ensure that SoCal Gas - the party
responsible for this leak - is held accountable".
But Brown, who declared the leak an emergency 2 1/2 months
after it began, did not address claims of lax regulation and
enforcement.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Ryan Woo)