By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Feb 3 A calamitous natural gas leak
near Los Angeles is inching closer to finally being plugged
after months of trial and error with different techniques aimed
at sealing a foul-smelling hole that has forced thousands of
residents from their homes.
Southern California Gas Co, a unit of Sempra Energy,
this week said it will start drilling a second relief well on
Monday.
A second well, experts said, would offer a backup on the off
chance that what is widely considered the company's fail-safe
option - a relief well that is now less than 200 feet from
intercepting the bottom of the leaky well - runs into trouble.
SoCalGas expects work on the first relief well to last
through late February as it snakes bit by bit to a target the
size of a dinner plate.
Crews can then pump fluids and cement through the new well
to plug the leaky one thousands of feet beneath the breach that
was found on Oct. 23 when residents complained of a rotten egg
smell.
"It is a slow process once you get down to the fine tuning
of lining up one well to the other," said Bill Abel, president
of Abel Engineering in Houston, an expert in relief wells and
well control.
He said crews drill, stop, survey, adjust as needed, then
resume drilling "dozens of times," and each time takes a day or
more. It is painstaking after the crews have drilled more than
8,400 feet - or 1.6 miles (2.5 km) - since starting on Dec. 4.
BP Plc used two relief wells in 2010 as it sought to
kill its spewing Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico. Its first
relief well worked and it abandoned the second one.
As with the BP spill, SoCalGas initially tried other
options. In mid-November, it began pumping salty water into the
leaking well to smother the gas. But high pressure from below
thwarted those efforts.
Safety concerns prompted the company to scrap another plan
to capture leaking gas in a pipe and move it elsewhere to burn
it.
Don Van Nieuwenhuise, director of the petroleum geoscience
program at the University of Houston, said the relief well is
the "fail-safe" alternative.
Gas has spewed from the well, which is connected to the
second-largest U.S. natural gas reservoir, for more than three
months.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and Leslie
Adler)