SAN FRANCISCO May 22 If California lawmakers
rely on the state budget watchdog agency's latest revenue
outlook, they may build spending increases into a budget plan at
odds with the relatively conservative and cautious plan urged by
Governor Jerry Brown, Moody's Investors Service said on
Wednesday.
Moody's, which rates California A1 with a stable outlook,
said in a report that Brown's "fairly conservative" revenue
forecast would give the state better odds of meeting his budget
goals, which include a $1 billion reserve.
The Legislative Analyst's Office said on Friday that a new
revenue forecast Brown unveiled a few days earlier was too
pessimistic and failed to account for revenue gains related to
the strong stock market.
Concerned that revenue from personal income taxes,
California's most important source of revenue, could sag, Brown
in his revised budget plan proposed general fund spending of
$96.4 billion for the fiscal year beginning in July. That
compared with the $97.7 billion he urged in January and this
fiscal year's $95.7 billion.
Despite recent buoyant personal income tax receipts, Brown's
revised plan assumes a tepid economy. The plan notably retained
a budget surplus of $850 million, which would mark a break in
California's long history of running budget deficits.
Moody's noted that forecasting California's revenue is
"extremely difficult" because income from capital gains
contributes significantly to the state's coffers and is
volatile.
This volatility may increase after California voters in
November approved a measure pressed by Brown to increase the
state's sales tax and income tax rates on the wealthy, who were
already providing a large share of the state's revenue from
personal income taxes.
"The governor does not assume that the jump in January
personal income tax revenues will continue in fiscal 2014,"
Moody's said. "This more conservative approach reflects
California's historical revenue volatility."
Standard & Poor's Ratings Service on Thursday said the
cautious revenue outlook in Brown's revised plan is a good sign
for the state's near-term financial prospects. S&P raised its
credit rating on the states' general obligation debt by one
notch to A with a stable outlook from A-minus with a positive
outlook after Brown's initial budget plan in January.
As he did in January, Brown last week urged fellow Democrats
who control the legislature to restrain spending. Many of them
would like to restore spending cut at his insistence over the
past two years to help plug multi-billion-dollar budget gaps.
By contrast, Brown wants to limit spending increases to keep
the state government on course for budget surpluses and to help
with his plan for repaying roughly $27 billion in internal loans
and making deferred payments. He proposes paring that so-called
"Wall of Debt" to $4.7 billion over the next four years.
"This is not the time to break out the champagne," Brown
told reporters last week.
Fitch Ratings on Friday said Brown's new plan is built on a
"prudent" revenue forecast and "restrained" spending growth and
"would continue the disciplined approach to fiscal management
shown by the state in recent years."
Fitch in March revised its rating outlook to positive on
California's general obligation bonds, rated A-minus, citing
improved fiscal management.