A Fairfax County police officer controls traffic as women make their way to the Dar Al-Hijrah Islamic Center in Falls Church, Virginia just outside of Washington December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A member of the Islamic Society of Coachella Valley stands watch December 12, 2015 after a fire burned the lobby of the building. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A view of damage at the burned Islamic Society of Coachella Valley December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

A view of damage at the burned Islamic Society of Coachella Valley December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Carl James Dial Jr., 23, is shown in this booking photo provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in Indio, California December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Riverside County Sheriff's Dept/Handout via Reuters

A 23-year-old man suspected of setting a fire at a Southern California mosque in a hate attack following the massacre of 14 people by a Muslim couple pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, officials said.

Carl James Dial pleaded not guilty to charges of arson, burglary and committing a hate crime in connection with Friday's fire in the entrance of Islamic Society of the Coachella Valley, the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities said the fire caused no injuries. But it charred the building's stucco front entrance, leaving it with chunks of plaster torn out and littered with debris.

The local Desert Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday that Dial's parents are seeking a lawyer to take the case, which they said was complex, pro bono.

The blaze heightened concerns about an anti-Islamic backlash in the wake of the Dec. 2 massacre of 14 people by U.S.-born Syed Rizwan Farook, 28, and his Pakistani-born wife, Tashfeen Malik, 29, at a holiday party in San Bernardino, about 75 miles (121 km) northwest of Coachella.

The FBI has said it is treating the shooting as an act of terrorism, citing the couple's declaration that they were acting on behalf of the Islamic State militant group.

On his Facebook page, Dial made a number of references to Islamic State, such as on Oct. 31 when he wrote that he was watching execution videos by the militant group.

He also overlayed his profile picture with the French flag, as have many Facebook users in response to Islamic State's coordinated series of shootings and suicide bombings in Paris that killed 130 people last month.

The district attorney's office said Dial was set next to appear in court on Dec. 28 for a conference. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 11 years and four months in prison, the office said.

He remains held in the Indio Jail on bail of $150,000, the district attorney's office said.

President Barack Obama will travel on Friday to San Bernardino, the White House said on Wednesday.

