By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 27
LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 Two men were charged on
Tuesday in the triple murder of a Southern California couple and
their friend in what local media reported may have been a crime
among the so-called "furry" community of people who dress up in
animal costumes.
Joshua Acosta, 21, and Frank Felix, 25, were both charged
with three counts of murder in the case and expected to make
initial court appearances later on Tuesday, the Orange County
District Attorney's Office said in a statement.
They are accused of killing Jennifer Goodwill-Yost, 39, her
husband Christopher Yost, 34, and their friend Arthur Boucher,
28 at the couple's home in Fullerton early on Saturday.
The three victims were found shot to death in the home later
that morning after a child called police to say her parents had
died, Fullerton police said in a statement.
Two young children were found unharmed in the home but in
the hours after the murder scene was discovered police said that
Goodwill-Yost's 17-year-old daughter, Katlynn Goodwill-Yost, had
gone missing.
Following the arrests of Acosta, of Texas, and Felix, of Los
Angeles, police said that Katlynn Goodwill-Yost had been found
safe and that a 17-year-old girl had been taken into custody in
connection with the crime.
Authorities declined to say if Katlynn Goodwill-Yost was the
third suspect arrested, citing laws about the disclosure of the
names of juveniles. Katlynn Goodwill-Yost was not charged in
connection with the case on Tuesday.
The Orange County Register newspaper reported that Jennifer
Goodwill-Yost, her daughter and both of the suspects in the case
have ties to the Southern California "furry" community, which is
active on the internet, at conventions and other events.
"A lot of people in our community were devastated,"
Christopher Parque-Johnson, 23, told the newspaper. "I've been
hearing from a lot of people. It bothered everybody."
The Register described Parque-Johnson as an artist and
performer who was a member of the SoCalFurs who led a group of
furries in placing flowers, cards and candles at the scene of
the crime.
Katlynn Goodwill-Yost's social media pages are replete with
pictures of her dressed in furry costumes.
"The suspects and the family are known to one another,"
Fullerton police spokesman Sergeant Jon Radus told reporters at
a press conference. "This was not a random act of violence
within the community. We do believe this was a specific home
that was targeted by these suspects."
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Andrew Hay)