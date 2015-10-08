(Adds comments from state official, industry group)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 8 California's oversight of
wells where oil companies dispose of wastewater brought to the
surface is hindered by inadequate staffing and poorly organized
paper records, a state review of the program said Thursday.
In a report to the state legislature, California's
Department of Conservation (DOC) found that wastewater injection
wells also suffer from inconsistent permitting, monitoring and
enforcement of their construction and operation, among other
problems.
"The division hasn't owned up to its responsibilities as a
regulator in the past, but we are rapidly moving towards doing
that," Steve Bohlen, head of California's Division of Oil, Gas
and Geothermal Resources, which oversees the state's drilling
activities, said on a conference call with reporters.
Along with the report, the department announced a broad
overhaul of the state's oil and gas regulatory program that will
include beefing up staffing and improving recordkeeping to
improve monitoring and enforcement. The efforts will go beyond
just the issue of underground well injection.
"This is an extensive report," Bohlen said. "We dug deeply.
We left no stone unturned."
Interest in wastewater injection wells and whether they pose
a risk to drinking water supplies has risen as the state battles
its worst drought in recent history.
In March the DOC and the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency began reviewing the thousands of injection wells in the
state to determine if any violate the federal Safe Drinking
Water Act.
The report is "another example of California's rigorous
expansion of regulatory oversight and supervision of oil
production activities," Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of oil
industry trade group the Western States Petroleum Association,
said in a statement. "State regulators are now collecting and
inventorying a huge amount of information from the state's oil
and gas producers."
The DOC has already issued "shut-in" orders for 23 wells for
violating the act and is testing to verify there has been no
contamination of groundwater near those sites.
The DOC has said they have not yet found any indication of
injection wells contaminating potential drinking water supplies.
But an attorney for the environmental group Center for
Biological Diversity blasted the state's oversight of the wells
oil companies use to dispose of wastewater.
"State officials have endangered California's drinking water
by waiting for more than a year to disclose knowledge of this
systemic failure of oil industry oversight," Hollin Kretzmann,
said in a statement. "That's outrageous and utterly
unacceptable."
