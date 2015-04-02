By Rory Carroll
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 2
SAN FRANCISCO, April 2 A backlog of wastewater
injection permits in California caused by a review of the
state's program has contributed to the low number of oil rigs,
an oil industry official said on Thursday.
Just 15 oil rigs were operating in California this week,
down 60 percent from a year ago, according to data released on
Thursday by energy services firm Baker Hughes.
While the drop in global crude oil prices has encouraged
producers to idle wells, permit delays have also played a role
in the shrinking number of rigs, said California Independent
Petroleum Association CEO Rock Zierman.
"Many permits are being held up as the state works with the
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to update the underground
injection control program," he said.
California oil producers need injection wells in order to
re-inject the water that comes to the surface along with the
oil. Over nine barrels of water is produced for every barrel of
oil in California, Zierman said. That water is usually unfit for
drinking or agricultural use.
"No injection wells equals no production or drilling,"
Zierman said.
Injection wells have come under scrutiny in the
drought-ravaged state since it was discovered last summer that
some injections were occurring into areas that had not been
approved by the EPA under the terms of the Safe Drinking Water
Act.
The state last month ordered the operators of 12 wells to
halt injections of produced water out of fear that they could
contaminate drinking water supplies.
The California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources
on Thursday issued emergency regulations for underground
injections, which include an Oct. 15 deadline for well operators
to stop injecting into aquifers that do not naturally contain
oil reservoirs and with water quality of less than 3,000
milligrams per liter per total dissolved solids (TDS).
The state and federal standard for drinking water is 500
TDS.
California is currently reviewing all 50,000 injection wells
in the state per an agreement with the EPA.
"Within the next few weeks the high-priority wells will be
complete," said Steven Bohlen, the state oil and gas supervisor,
said on Thursday.
"If they are too close to a beneficial use well, we will
issue an order to shut them down," he said.
Bohlen said despite closing a total of 23 injection wells
since the review began, no drinking water contamination has been
found related to oil and gas operations.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Marguerita Choy)