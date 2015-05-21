(Updates with latest details from news conference, color,
By Steve Gorman
SANTA BARBARA May 21 Cleanup crews labored
through a third day to scoop up patches of crude oil from a
pipeline spill that closed two California state beaches and
fouled offshore waters, shattering an environmental balance that
U.S. Coast Guard officials said on Thursday may take months to
restore.
Up to 2,500 barrels (105,000 gallons) of petroleum,
according to latest estimates, gushed onto San Refugio State
Beach and into the Pacific about 20 miles (32 km) west of Santa
Barbara on Tuesday when an underground pipeline that runs along
the coastal highway inexplicably burst.
As much as a fifth of the amount was believed to have
reached the ocean, leaving oil slicks that stretched for more
than 9 miles (15 km) along the coast.
Environmental activists and local officials said it could
turn out to be the largest oil spill in 46 years to hit the
ecologically sensitive but energy-rich Santa Barbara shoreline,
about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of Los Angeles.
The spill zone lies at the edge of a national marine
sanctuary and state-designated underwater preserve teeming with
whales, dolphin, sea lions, some 60 species of sea birds and
more than 500 species of fish. The surrounding waters also are
shared by nearly two dozen offshore oil platforms.
The cleanup has been painstaking and arduous.
Hundreds of contractors garbed head to toe in
hazardous-materials suits worked in shifts around the clock,
shoveling blobs of oil from the sand, raking up tar balls and
excavating petroleum-soaked soil from the heaviest-hit areas.
Meanwhile, cleanup vessels plied the ocean to corral the
slicks with floating booms and skim oil from the surface.
"It's a long process," said Coast Guard Captain Jennifer
Williams, overseeing the spill response. "These types of things
continue on, perhaps for months, to make sure the environment is
restored to its original condition."
Fortunately, the spill was halted relatively soon after it
began on the first day.
The Texas-based company that owns and operates the pipeline,
Plains All American Pipeline, said it shut off the flow
about 30 minutes after pressure irregularities were detected.
TWO BEACHES CLOSED TO PUBLIC
By then, however, a torrent of oil had streamed down a
canyon, under a culvert and out onto the once-pristine Refugio
Beach, blackening a 4-mile (6-km) stretch of sand and rocks.
By Thursday, thick globules of tar also littered El Capitan
State Beach a few miles to the east. The air at both sites was
heavy with the smell of petrochemicals, an odor carried by sea
breezes to the highway above the beaches.
Park officials said both beaches - popular seaside camping
destinations - would remain closed to the public through the
Memorial Day holiday weekend and at least well into next week.
Kira Redmond, head of the conservation organization Santa
Barbara Channelkeeper, said her group found another stretch of
shoreline between Refugio and El Capitan beaches "covered in
oil" on Wednesday.
She described "massive, thick mats of it, far worse than
what I saw on Refugio or El Capitan."
If the pipeline company's worst-case estimate of its oil
release holds up, it would mark the biggest in the region since
a 1969 offshore oil well blowout that dumped 80,000 to 100,000
barrels of crude petroleum into the Santa Barbara Channel and
stands as the largest spill ever in California waters.
That disaster, which dwarfs the apparent size of Tuesday's
accident, killed thousands of sea birds and other wildlife and
helped spark the modern U.S. environmental movement.
Still, Governor Jerry Brown on Wednesday declared a state of
emergency for Santa Barbara County to hasten the availability of
any resources needed at San Refugio.
Wildlife teams were immediately dispatched to rescue any
animals injured by the spill. Authorities said they did not know
the extent of wildlife harm, but photos showed oil-covered
pelicans and other sea life washed ashore.
State fish and game officials said on Thursday that five
oil-covered brown pelicans had been rescued and would be taken
to a special facility in Los Angeles to be cleaned and
rehabilitated.
Wildlife rescue crews focused on protecting three especially
sensitive nesting areas for shore birds, state Fish and Wildlife
Department officials said.
The cause of the rupture remained under investigation. The
company said it had inspected the pipeline a few weeks ago, but
results had not yet come back.
