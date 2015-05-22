(Adds pipeline company defending safety record against
criticism)
By Steve Gorman
SANTA BARBARA May 21 The U.S. Coast Guard
captain overseeing cleanup of oil spilled from a pipeline
rupture that closed two California state beaches and fouled
offshore waters near Santa Barbara said on Thursday it may take
months to restore the area to its natural condition.
Up to 2,500 barrels (105,000 gallons) of crude petroleum,
according to latest estimates, gushed onto San Refugio State
Beach and into the Pacific about 20 miles (32 km) west of Santa
Barbara on Tuesday when an underground pipeline that runs along
the coastal highway burst.
As much as a fifth of the amount was believed to have
reached the ocean, leaving oil slicks that stretched for more
than 9 miles (15 km) along the coast.
Environmental activists and local officials said it could
turn out to be the largest oil spill in 46 years to hit the
ecologically sensitive but energy-rich Santa Barbara shoreline,
about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of Los Angeles.
The spill zone lies at the edge of a national marine
sanctuary and state-designated underwater preserve teeming with
whales, dolphins, sea lions, some 60 species of sea birds and
more than 500 species of fish. The surrounding waters are shared
by nearly two dozen offshore oil platforms.
The cleanup has been painstaking and arduous.
Hundreds of contractors garbed head to toe in
hazardous-materials suits worked in shifts around the clock,
shoveling blobs of oil from the sand, raking up tar balls and
excavating petroleum-soaked soil from the heaviest-hit areas.
Meanwhile, cleanup vessels plied the ocean to corral the
slicks with floating booms and skim oil from the surface.
"It's a long process," said Coast Guard Captain Jennifer
Williams, federal on-scene coordinator of the spill response.
"These types of things continue on, perhaps for months, to make
sure the environment is restored to its original condition."
Fortunately, the spill was halted relatively soon after it
began. The Texas-based company that owns and operates the
pipeline, Plains All American Pipeline, said it shut the
flow about 30 minutes after pressure irregularities were
detected.
TWO BEACHES CLOSED TO PUBLIC
By then, however, a torrent of oil had streamed down a
canyon, under a culvert and out onto the once-pristine Refugio
Beach, blackening a 4-mile (6 km) stretch of sand and rocks.
By Thursday, thick globules of tar also littered El Capitan
State Beach a few miles to the east, and the air at both sites
was heavy with fumes that smelled like fresh asphalt.
Park officials said both beaches, popular seaside camping
destinations, would remain closed to the public through the
Memorial Day holiday weekend and into next week.
Kira Redmond, head of conservation organization Santa
Barbara Channelkeeper, said her group found another stretch of
shoreline between Refugio and El Capitan beaches "covered in
oil" on Wednesday.
She described "massive, thick mats of it, far worse than
what I saw on Refugio or El Capitan."
If the pipeline company's worst-case estimate of its oil
release holds up, it would mark the biggest spill in the region
since a 1969 offshore oil well blowout that dumped 80,000 to
100,000 barrels of crude petroleum into the Santa Barbara
Channel.
That disaster, which dwarfs Tuesday's accident, killed
thousands of sea birds and other wildlife and helped spark the
modern U.S. environmental movement.
Wildlife teams were immediately dispatched to rescue any
animals injured by the latest spill and to protect sensitive
areas for shore birds. The toll on wildlife was not yet
apparent, but photos showed oil-covered pelicans and other sea
life washed ashore.
State fish and game officials said five oil-covered pelicans
and young sea lion had been rescued.
SAFETY RECORD CHALLENGED
The cause of the rupture remained under investigation, and
Plains said it might be days before the crippled pipe could be
examined. The company said it had inspected the pipeline
internally a few weeks ago, but results were not yet back.
One of the nation's largest pipeline companies, Plains
defended its safety record as it came under fire for what
environmental activists called an excessive number of safety and
maintenance infractions over the past nine years.
Federal records show 20 enforcement actions initiated
against the company by the U.S. Transportation Department since
2006 for such issues as pipeline corrosion and maintenance
problems.
The Los Angeles Times reported Plains has accumulated 175
federal safety and maintenance infractions since 2006. Plains
spokesman Patrick Hodgins said those figures include many
relatively minor lapses the company reported even when it was
not required to do so.
"Safety is not just a priority, but it's a core value at
Plains," he told a news conference.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Santa Barbara; Editing by Curtis
Skinner, Lisa Von Ahn and Ken Wills)