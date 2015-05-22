(Corrects name of company to Plains Pipeline LP, instead of
Allied All American Pipeline)
LOS ANGELES May 22 The U.S. Department of
Transportation has issued a corrective action order to Plains
Pipeline LP over the pipeline rupture leading to this
week's oil spill near Santa Barbara, California, federal safety
officials said on Friday.
The order, not regarded as an enforcement sanction against
the company, requires numerous measures to be taken before it
can restart the line, including removal of the failed pipe for
metallurgical examination, purging the line of all remaining oil
and independent review of inspection results, officials said.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Bill
Trott)