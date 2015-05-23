(Adds details about corrective action order and spill, latest
estimated range of spill size, comments from company on safety
record)
By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES May 22 Owners of an oil pipeline
that burst in California this week must take numerous corrective
measures, including an in-depth analysis of factors contributing
to the spill and a plan to fix any flaws found, before they can
restart the line, U.S. safety officials said on Friday.
The corrective action order issued on Thursday by the U.S.
Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials
Administration, or PHMSA, is not regarded as a disciplinary
enforcement sanction against the company, Plains All American
Pipeline LP, officials said.
But it requires a detailed and lengthy list of actions
before the oil line resumes operations, starting with removal of
the failed pipe for metallurgical and mechanical tests, purging
the line of remaining petroleum and an independent review of
inspection results, past and present.
It also mandates a "root-cause analysis" that explores not
only the direct cause of the spill but "every contributing
factor" that may have played a part, such as any safety
compliance issues, said Linda Daugherty, a deputy associate
administrator for the agency.
The order sets deadlines for some actions: 45 days to
complete tests of the failed pipe segment, 60 days for the
root-cause analysis and 90 days to submit a plan for remedying
any problems.
No overall time frame was given for putting the pipeline
back online, but Daugherty said she did "not anticipate a quick
restart."
Word of the action came as Santa Barbara County's district
attorney, Joyce Dudley, said she was consulting with federal and
state prosecutors on the potential for bringing a criminal or
civil case against the pipeline company.
The company declined to comment.
PHMSA generally issues corrective action orders for serious
pipeline spills when there is no clear understanding of the
cause, as is the case in California, Daugherty said.
According to the agency, an estimated 1,700 to 2,500 barrels
of crude petroleum gushed onto San Refugio State Beach and into
the Pacific Ocean about 20 miles (32 km) west of Santa Barbara
when the underground pipeline, which runs along a coastal
highway, ruptured on Tuesday.
Plains has said that as much as a fifth of the spilled oil
reached the ocean, leaving slicks that stretched for more than 9
miles along the coast.
San Refugio and another nearby state beach, El Capitan, have
been closed indefinitely while crews work around the clock to
clean up the spilled oil.
Based on the latest estimates, environmental activists and
local officials say the spill was the largest to hit the
ecologically sensitive shoreline northwest of Los Angeles since
a massive 1969 blowout dumped up to 100,000 barrels into the
Santa Barbara Channel.
That disaster, which dwarfs Tuesday's accident, killed
thousands of sea birds and other wildlife and helped spark the
modern U.S. environmental movement.
Executives for Plains have accepted responsibility for the
latest spill, though they say they have not determined its
cause.
They said the rupture was proceeded by a drop in pressure in
the pipeline detected by control-room operators in Texas before
the spill was reported.
The 24-inch-diameter line typically carries about 1,200
barrels of oil an hour from an Exxon Mobil Corp
processing facility near Santa Barbara to a pumping station 10.6
miles away. From there, the oil is carried in a larger line
north toward a distribution hub in Bakersfield, more than a
hundred miles away.
The company said an internal inspection was conducted a few
weeks ago but results were not yet back. Any immediate safety
concerns turned up by the inspection should have already been
brought to the company's attention, Daugherty said.
According to PHMSA, two previous such inspections, in 2007
and 2012, led to a total of 54 excavations of the pipeline for
repairs, mostly due to external corrosion.
Plains defended its safety record in a statement on Friday,
saying it had significantly increased maintenance and safety
programs in both size and spending since 2008.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman from Los Angeles; Editing by Doina
Chiacu and Leslie Adler)