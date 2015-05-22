By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON May 22 Hundreds of barrels of oil that
gushed from a ruptured coastal pipeline in scenic California
this week could stiffen opposition to large oil projects that
companies want to build in the state, notably those to deliver
cheap U.S. crude on trains.
Several proposed oil-by-rail offloading terminals in
California were already being contested in light of several
fiery crude train derailments since 2013 that have stoked safety
concerns about spills and explosions.
Now, the sight of oil washing up on the shores of Santa
Barbara could further galvanize rail opponents after up to 2,500
barrels of crude leaked on Tuesday from a pipeline owned by
Plains All American Pipeline LP.
"The more oil we're moving through the state, the greater
the risk of these sorts of accidents," said Paul Cort, an
attorney with EarthJustice, which has sued to stop crude
deliveries at Plains' 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil-by-rail
terminal in Bakersfield.
Past spills have prompted policy changes. A leak of 100,000
barrels of crude off Santa Barbara in 1969 led to bans on new
leases for offshore drilling in California.
The latest spill could complicate regulatory approvals.
"It's certainly not good news for anyone trying to permit
any kind of oil-related facilities in California," said John
Auers, a consultant at Turner, Mason & Co in Dallas.
Refiners Valero Energy Corp and Phillips 66
want to use railways to transport cheap crude from onshore
fields in North America to northern California refineries to
displace more pricey foreign imports.
But the projects, which could help mitigate upward pressure
on gasoline prices that are among the highest in the United
States, have been repeatedly delayed to allow for lengthy
environmental reviews.
Some companies have given up.
Nearly two months ago, WesPac Energy-Pittsburg LLC withdrew
the 51,000 bpd oil-by-rail component in a broader proposal that
has been awaiting permits from the city for more than two years.
WesPac now proposes that crude would move into the terminal only
via pipeline or vessel if approved. Valero last year scrapped
crude-by-rail plans at its Los Angeles-area refinery.
And even some companies with permits face more hurdles.
EarthJustice is suing local permitting agencies over both
the Plains' Bakersfield operation, which the company aims to
expand to 140,000 bpd, and a new Alon USA Energy rail
project nearby slated for next year.
"People trying to build projects that bring North American
crude oil to displace imports at California refineries now have
another thing they have to deal with," said David Hackett, a
consultant with Stillwater Associates in Irvine, California.
(Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco; Editing
by Terry Wade and Grant McCool)