LOS ANGELES May 23 A sea lion that became
streaked with petroleum from an oil spill on California's Santa
Barbara coastline has died after it was taken to SeaWorld in San
Diego to be treated, officials said on Saturday.
Up to 2,500 barrels (105,000 gallons) of crude petroleum
gushed onto San Refugio State Beach and into the Pacific Ocean
about 20 miles (32 km) west of Santa Barbara on Tuesday when an
underground pipeline that runs along the coastal highway burst.
The spill left a number of birds and marine mammals streaked
with petroleum. So far, a greater number of presumed oil spill
casualties have been found alive than dead.
The sea lion was found alive in the area earlier in the week
with petroleum on its coat and was shipped to SeaWorld San Diego
to be cared for and cleaned.
But the mammal died overnight, said Ashley Settle, a
spokeswoman for the joint-agency command for cleanup and
recovery.
Dave Koontz, a spokesman for SeaWorld, confirmed the death.
"It's always very saddening to our rescue team when an
animal doesn't make it and often the situation is that the
animal is past the point of being able to recover," he said.
Koontz added that a necropsy is planned to determine the
animal's cause of death.
So far, two dolphins without visible signs of petroleum
exposure have also been found dead, Settle said, as have five
petroleum-streaked pelicans and 50 invertebrates.
Another surviving sea lion also was being cared for at
SeaWorld, Koontz said.
Separately, wildlife workers have managed to keep alive nine
pelicans, one western grebe and a sea elephant that were
streaked with oil, Settle said.
The full extent of the toll on wildlife has not been
determined, and experts fear the oiled birds and marine mammals
found to date may represent only the tip of a potential
calamity.
Plains All American Pipeline LP, the owner of the
oil pipeline that burst, must take numerous corrective measures,
including an in-depth analysis of factors contributing to the
spill and a plan to fix any flaws found before they can restart
the line, U.S. safety officials said on Friday.
The spill was the largest to hit the ecologically sensitive
shoreline northwest of Los Angeles since a massive 1969 blowout
dumped up to 100,000 barrels into the Santa Barbara Channel.
That disaster, which dwarfs Tuesday's accident, killed thousands
of sea birds and other wildlife, helping to spark the modern
U.S. environmental movement.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis, editing by G Crosse)