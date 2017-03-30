By Robin Respaut
| March 30
March 30 The California State Teachers'
Retirement System (CalSTRS) announced on Thursday that its
funding level had dropped and its unfunded liability had
increased, following a drop in the fund's expected investment
returns.
The public pension plan voted in February to lower its
annual expected return rate from 7.5 percent to 7 percent by
2018. As a result, CalSTRS unfunded liability grew to $97
billion from $76 billion, and its funding level dropped from 68
percent to nearly 64 percent.
Across the United States, public pension plans are reviewing
market forecasts of slower growth and dampened expectations of
investment returns. As a result, plans are ticking down their
expected return rates, or discount rates, from a median discount
rate of 8 percent in 2010 to 7.5 percent presently, according to
the National Association of State Retirement Administrators.
CalSTRS's sister fund, the California Public Employees'
Retirement System (CalPERS) in December lowered its expected
rate of investment return by 2020 from 7.5 percent to 7 percent,
citing lower market growth forecasts over the next decade.
Lower returns over time have a compounding effect, requiring
states and cities to be put more money into pension systems.
During the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, CalSTRS, like
many funds, lost about a quarter of its total value. The fund's
total portfolio currently is about $202 billion.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut; Editing by David Gregorio)