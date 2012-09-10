SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 Pension reform
legislation approved by California lawmakers is positive for the
credit of the most populous U.S. state and local governments
that use its pension fund to manage retirement accounts, Moody's
Investors Service said on M ond ay.
The legislation, approved on August 31, is now before
Governor Jerry Brown. He supported it and aims to use the issue
of pension reform, which is politically popular in California,
to help rally support for a November tax measure to raise taxes.
Revenue raised by increasing the state's sales tax and
income tax rates on wealthy taxpayers would be used to prevent
spending cuts to education programs in the near term and bolster
the state's finances in coming years.
Moody's said in a report that reduced spending on pensions
would help the finances of the state and many of its local
governments and agencies in the California Public Employees'
Retirement System, along with those in the California State
Teachers' Retirement System. Moody's rates California 'A1' with
a stable outlook.
"Such savings are credit positive for both the state ... and
local governments that participate in the state's cost-sharing
pension plan," according to Moody's.
Savings could total tens of billions of dollars, although
the bulk of the savings will not be realized for some time as
reforms in the legislation fall mostly on future public-sector
employees.
California's pension legislation would raise minimum
retirement ages and impose new formulas for calculating pensions
that will reduce retirement payments for new public sector
workers. Employees would also split payments to their pension
accounts at least evenly with their employers.
Government employers would have greater authority to
negotiate similar 50-50 contributions with current employees.
The legislation does not apply to local governments with
their own pension plans, such as San Diego and San Jose. The
cities are California's second- and third-largest cities
respectively and voters in each in June overwhelmingly approved
local measures to alter pensions for city workers to rein in
retirement-related spending.
That spending has become a pressing concern for state and
local governments across the United States. They have had to cut
spending on services in recent years due to lean revenue while
honoring their pension obligations.