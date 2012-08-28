SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 California Governor Jerry
Brown said on Tuesday that he has reached an agreement with
lawmakers on changes to state and local government employees'
pensions, a prominent political and fiscal concern in the most
populous U.S. state.
The deal includes higher retirement ages, increased employee
contributions to pension accounts and caps on salaries used to
calculate payments in retirement, Brown said in a statement.
"These reforms make fundamental changes that rein in costs
and help to ensure that our public retirement system is
sustainable for the long term," Brown said.
Brown's fellow Democrats control the legislature and their
leaders plan for the full state Senate and Assembly to vote on
the changes on Friday, the last day of the legislature's session
for this year.