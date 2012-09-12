SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 12 California Governor Jerry
Brown signed on Wednesday a pension reform bill that he said
puts into law the "biggest rollback to public pension benefits
in the history of California pensions."
The legislation raises minimum retirement ages and will
reduce pension benefits for new public workers, moves that Brown
said will save billions of dollars.
"Under the new rules, employers and employees alike are
going to contribute their fair share of the costs, resulting in
a more sustainable system," Brown said in a statement.
Spending on public-sector pensions has become a major issue
across the nation as state and local governments have had to
honor pension obligations while lean revenue has forced them to
slash spending on services.
Voters in San Diego and San Jose, California's second and
third largest cities after Los Angeles, sent a signal to state
leaders in June by overwhelmingly approving local measures to
alter pensions for city workers to rein in retirement-related
spending.
Brown aims to promote the pension legislation as evidence of
fiscal discipline to help rally support for a November ballot
measure to raise sales and income taxes.
In addition to raising the retirement age for state
employees, the legislation imposes new formulas for calculating
pensions for new public sector workers.
New hires will also split payments to their pension accounts
at least evenly with their employers. Government employers will
have greater authority to negotiate similar 50-50 contributions
with current employees.
The legislation contains most of the pension overhaul
proposals that Brown last year had put to fellow Democrats who
control the legislature.
The state Senate and Assembly approved the bill on strong
bipartisan votes last month on the final day of their session.
The tax measure on the November ballot would increase the
state's sales tax and raise income tax rates on the state's
highest earners. Revenue would be used to prevent spending cuts
to education programs in the near term and bolster the state's
finances in coming years.
Moody's Investors Service said on Monday the pension
legislation is a positive development for California's credit
and for local governments and agencies that manage pension
accounts through the California Public Employees' Retirement
System and the California State Teachers' Retirement System.
Moody's rates California A1 with a stable outlook.