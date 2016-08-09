SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Pacific Gas and Electric Co
was found guilty on Tuesday of several federal charges stemming
from a natural gas pipeline explosion in California that killed
eight people and injured 58 others in 2010, a U.S. Justice
Department spokesman said.
The utility was found guilty on charges of
obstructing an investigation and violating safety regulations
leading up to the deadly blast in San Bruno, a city of about
41,000 just south of San Francisco, according to spokesman
Abraham Simmons.
Bloomberg reported that the utility would face a fine of no
more than $6 million. A representative for the Justice
Department could not be immediately reached to confirm the
figure.
A representative for PG&E said they would issue a statement
but had no immediate comment.
The U.S. Attorney's Office accused PG&E of knowingly relying
on "inaccurate or incomplete" infrastructure management records
and failing to investigate its high-pressure natural gas
pipelines after potential hazards had been identified, according
to court records.
The California Public Utilities Commission in 2015 levied a
$1.6 billion fine against PG&E over the blast and other issues.
The fine ranks as its largest ever safety-related penalty,
dwarfing a $38-million fine for PG&E over a 2008 natural gas
explosion in the city of Rancho Cordova.
Shares of PG&E were unchanged after the verdict.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Curtis Skinner in San Francisco;
Editing by James Dalgleish)