(Corrects status of suspect to being held without bond on
suspicion of murder, instead of charged with murder, in 6th
paragraph)
By John Russell
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. Dec 1 Four days after a
deadly shooting at one of its clinics in Colorado, Planned
Parenthood opened a new health center on Tuesday in West
Hollywood, just outside Los Angeles.
Sue Dunlap, president and chief executive for Planned
Parenthood's Los Angeles-area chapter, said the inauguration
ceremony was aimed in part at demonstrating the organization's
commitment to keeping its doors open.
The new facility offers the full range of reproductive
healthcare that Planned Parenthood provides in communities
across the United States, including gynecological and breast
exams, testing for sexually transmitted disease, birth control
and abortion services.
The latest clinic will also begin offering medications aimed
at lowering HIV infections, a service of special importance to
West Hollywood's large gay community.
Many of the same services, including abortion, are provided
at the 23 health clinics Planned Parenthood operates in
Colorado, including one stormed by a gunman in Colorado Springs
last Friday in a five-hour siege in which three people were
killed and nine were wounded.
Authorities have declined to say publicly whether the
suspect, who has been arrested and jailed without bond on
suspicion of first-degree murder, was motivated by anti-abortion
sentiments.
But a number of news outlets have reported that the suspect
uttered the phrase "no more baby parts" in rambling statements
to investigators following his arrest.
Planned Parenthood officials say a growing climate of rancor
surrounding abortion has set the stage for such violence.
The organization has come under heightened antagonism from
religious and political conservatives since the release months
ago of secretly recorded videos that purport to show Planned
Parenthood officials discussing the sale of aborted fetal
tissue. The controversy has led Republicans in Congress to push
for an end to federal funding of Planned Parenthood.
Supporters have said the videos in question were produced to
distort the issue of fetal-tissue donations made by the group
for scientific research, and the legitimate reimbursements
Planned Parenthood receives to cover the costs of those
donations.
Dunlop said Planned Parenthood officials are doing their
best to keep their network of health clinics open around the
country, despite uncertainty over the future of continued
federal support.
The setting for the new center, the 20th such facility
opened by Planned Parenthood within Los Angeles County, could
not be more different from Colorado Springs, a hub for
conservative Christian groups staunchly opposed to abortion.
There were no protesters outside the West Hollywood clinic
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Russell; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by
Andrew Hay)