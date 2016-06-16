By Curtis Skinner
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 The city of Oakland,
California, appointed its third police chief in less than a week
on Wednesday as an investigation into sexual misconduct roils
that department.
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf told a news conference that
interim Police Chief Ben Fairow would be replaced by Assistant
Police Chief Paul Figueroa on an acting basis but she declined
to provide specifics. She said a search was being conducted for
a permanent police chief.
A representative for the Oakland Police Department could not
be reached for comment.
The mayor did not provide details about the ongoing
investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the
department.
The local East Bay Express newspaper reported last Friday
that as many as 21 officers from the Oakland police department
and other area law enforcement agencies had sex with a teenage
sex worker, including some while she was underage.
The newspaper based its report on interviews with the woman,
elected officials, Oakland police sources as well as documents.
Former Oakland Police Chief Sean Whent, who headed the
department since May 2013 and has been heralded by Schaaf for
recent declines in shootings and murders, resigned last
Thursday. Schaaf declined to elaborate on the move aside from
saying in a statement that Whent made the "personal choice."
"With the abrupt resignation of Sean Whent last week, we
sought to have seamless leadership of the Oakland Police
Department and selected an individual who understood the
dynamics in Oakland and who...could hit the ground running,"
Schaaf said in a statement.
"However, I have just received information that has caused
me to lose confidence in Ben Fairow's ability to lead the
Oakland Police Department at this particular moment in time,"
Schaaf's statement said.
A representative for Bay Area Rapid Transit police, where
Fairow was serving before being tapped for Oakland, could not be
immediately reached for comment.
When questioned at Wednesday's press conference, Schaaf said
California law barred her from discussing personnel matters and
could not provide information about the sexual misconduct
investigations because it could impede the probe and possible
charges.
