SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 California's electricity
grid operator issued a state-wide alert on Thursday warning
users to try and curb power usage in coming days because a
fast-approaching, major heat wave may place undue strain on an
already taxed network this week.
The exceptionally rare power warning from the most populous
state in the country comes as California struggles to meet
surging electricity demand.
On Thursday, the California ISO issued a "flex" alert urging
consumers to reduce power usage especially in the afternoons,
when air-conditioning dramatically ramps up demand.